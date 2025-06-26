Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2213 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, July 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $337.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52.

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

