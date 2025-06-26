Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 29th. This is a 16.7% increase from Metrics Income Opportunities Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $681.31 million and a PE ratio of 10.60.
