Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TT stock opened at $427.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $436.61. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.47.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

