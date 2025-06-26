SFG Wealth Management LLC. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 368.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.