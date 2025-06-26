Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 631,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 24,573 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,693,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,828,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $100.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.