Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSI. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,022,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after buying an additional 116,746 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 273,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,841,000. Finally, Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,094,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSI stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.75. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $39.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

