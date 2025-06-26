iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Reduced by Peavine Capital LLC

Peavine Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,958,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,381 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 59.5% of Peavine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peavine Capital LLC owned 0.86% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $228,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47,213,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,425,000 after buying an additional 38,232,721 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,067.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,613,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,684,000 after buying an additional 19,761,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,088,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,104,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340,900 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

