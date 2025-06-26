Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 120 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $439.99 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.69 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $440.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.17.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

