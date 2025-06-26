AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.57.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $234.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.51. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroVironment stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

