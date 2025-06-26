Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,714 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VYM stock opened at $130.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.60.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

