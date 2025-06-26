Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.300-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Masimo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Get Masimo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MASI

Masimo Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ MASI opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.11 and a 200-day moving average of $166.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Masimo has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $194.88. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. Masimo had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a positive return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,804.16. The trade was a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1,267.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 136.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.