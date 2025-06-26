SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.94 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $111.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average is $100.82.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

