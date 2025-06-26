Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Shares of JNJ opened at $152.33 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.67. The stock has a market cap of $366.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

