General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02, Zacks reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.580-3.790 EPS.

General Mills Trading Down 5.0%

General Mills stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. General Mills has a 52 week low of $50.66 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

