Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,034,000 after purchasing an additional 601,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,422,000 after purchasing an additional 336,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

