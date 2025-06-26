Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,550,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,869 shares during the period. Sims Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,764,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,444,000.

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

