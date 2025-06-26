Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Genuine Parts worth $75,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $119.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $149.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.94.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

