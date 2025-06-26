Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $99,528.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,174 shares in the company, valued at $87,599,296.98. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $182.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.79 and a 200-day moving average of $180.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

