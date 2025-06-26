Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Stake Trimmed by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $1,856,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,505,490. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,322,279. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $487.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $422.69 and a 52-week high of $555.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.17.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

