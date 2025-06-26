Spire Wealth Management Has $4.07 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

