SFG Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 998,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,755,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,981,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,406,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after buying an additional 209,297 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,903,000 after buying an additional 191,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,077,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $85.19 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.59 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.40.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

