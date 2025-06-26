Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,376 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 218.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $222.56 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

