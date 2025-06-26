United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $187,043.55 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,021.17. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
UTHR stock opened at $285.97 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.23.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.17 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.08.
View Our Latest Analysis on UTHR
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Analysts Supercharge AMD Stock Ahead of Q2 AI Catalyst
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.