United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $187,043.55 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,021.17. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $285.97 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.23.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.17 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,015,000. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 58,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,899,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.