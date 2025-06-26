Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $257,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,920. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,460. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of KEYS opened at $164.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

