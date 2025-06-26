485 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Bought by Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GE Vernova by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in GE Vernova by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $502.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $436.25 and its 200 day moving average is $374.00. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $522.97.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.13.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

