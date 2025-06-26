Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Stock Price Down 9.2% – Should You Sell?

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) dropped 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 1,700,753 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 501,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on MAI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Minera Alamos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Desjardins raised shares of Minera Alamos to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MAI
Minera Alamos Stock Performance
About Minera Alamos
Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Minera Alamos
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Deere & Co.: A Quiet Industrial Leader Gaining Steam
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Analysts Supercharge AMD Stock Ahead of Q2 AI Catalyst
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.