Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Stock Price Down 9.2% – Should You Sell?

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) dropped 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 1,700,753 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 501,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Minera Alamos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Desjardins raised shares of Minera Alamos to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

