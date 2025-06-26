NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Trading Up 16.5% – What’s Next?

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.18 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 52.18 ($0.71). 320,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 722% from the average session volume of 39,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.80 ($0.61).

NAHL Group Stock Up 18.1%

The company has a market cap of £25.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.57.

NAHL Group (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX (7) (($0.10)) earnings per share for the quarter. NAHL Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 1.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that NAHL Group Plc will post 8.005604 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAHL Group Company Profile

NAHL Group plc (AIM: NAH) is a leader in the Consumer Legal Services (“CLS”) market. The Group provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the CLS market through its three divisions:

– Personal Injury provides outsourced marketing services to law firms through National Accident Helpline and claims processing services to individuals through Your Law, Law Together and National Accident Law.

– Critical Care provides a range of specialist services in the catastrophic and serious injury market to both claimants and defendants through Bush and Company Rehabilitation.

– Residential Property provides marketing services to law firms and conveyancers as well as surveys to individuals through Fitzalan Partners.

