Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading Up 19.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) traded up 19.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.49. 187,908 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 127,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Organto Foods Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

