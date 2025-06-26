Insider Selling: McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Insider Sells $270,920.28 in Stock

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $285.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $64,805,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

