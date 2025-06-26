Alpine Bank Wealth Management Invests $114,000 in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $1,573,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in McKesson by 11.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,148. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.42.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE MCK opened at $719.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $650.18. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $733.10.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

