Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.63 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 21128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

