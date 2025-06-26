Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 6,154 Shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:BN opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16. Brookfield Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

