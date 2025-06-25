Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for SAIC Earnings

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Science Applications International in a research report issued on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.73.

SAIC opened at $104.96 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,477.78. This trade represents a 7.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garth Graham bought 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,101.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,159 shares in the company, valued at $835,813.25. The trade was a 3.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,160 shares of company stock worth $354,063. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

