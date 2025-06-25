Diageo (LON:DGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,850 ($25.18) and last traded at GBX 1,864.50 ($25.38), with a volume of 306808063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,881 ($25.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,372 ($32.29) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,665.33 ($36.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of £41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,043.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,189.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57.

In other news, insider John Alexander Manzoni acquired 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,985 ($27.02) per share, with a total value of £6,570.35 ($8,944.12). Insiders have bought 953 shares of company stock worth $1,983,862 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

