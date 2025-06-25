WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.57 and last traded at $62.20, with a volume of 8107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Up 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $570.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70.

Get WisdomTree International Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.