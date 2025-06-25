What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Alcoa FY2026 Earnings?

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alcoa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AA. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alcoa from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.26. Alcoa has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $47.77.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

