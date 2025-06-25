Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Director Young-Jin Kim Buys 1,230,769 Shares

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) Director Young-Jin Kim acquired 1,230,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,999.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,423,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,376,004.50. This represents a 17.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rezolute Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Rezolute, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $362.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.04.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.
Rezolute Company Profile
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
