Holly Lynn Johnson Sells 31,200 Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Holly Lynn Johnson sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total value of C$957,840.00.
Holly Lynn Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 20th, Holly Lynn Johnson sold 8,800 shares of MDA Space stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total value of C$270,160.00.
Shares of MDA opened at C$32.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. MDA Space Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$11.78 and a 1 year high of C$33.12. The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.76.
MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.
