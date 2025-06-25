Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,947,000 after buying an additional 5,449,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,915,000 after buying an additional 4,663,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $184,733,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after buying an additional 3,211,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

