Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.57 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 16.86 ($0.23). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 17.44 ($0.24), with a volume of 155,369 shares trading hands.

Jarvis Securities Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.57. The stock has a market cap of £7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 78.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA investment wrappers and savings schemes; and nominee, certificated, and SIPP accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.