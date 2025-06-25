Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.