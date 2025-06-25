Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.