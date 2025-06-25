Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 145 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $13,304,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $158.63 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.30.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.