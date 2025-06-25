Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 223.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,469 shares during the period. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF makes up about 1.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,093,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,116 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the first quarter worth $66,690,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,813,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,438,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the first quarter worth $20,972,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:RECS opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.92.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

