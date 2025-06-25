Financial Enhancement Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Free Report) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.42% of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of UIVM stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $261.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.73. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $60.21.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.5312 dividend. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.