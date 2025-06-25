Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 409.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,540 shares during the period. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000.

Get Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF alerts:

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Trading Up 1.6%

WINN stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $878.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.22. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.