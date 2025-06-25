Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,248 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.61% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period.

Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $332.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

