Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells 1,678 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,678 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $60,005.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,093,164.32. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.38.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 33.48% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 547.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

