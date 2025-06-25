Jack Kaye Sells 2,112 Shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) Director Jack Kaye sold 2,112 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,439 shares in the company, valued at $295,343.55. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. uniQure N.V. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a current ratio of 11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.08.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,077.05% and a negative return on equity of 483.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded uniQure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in uniQure by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,792,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,572 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 101,598 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in uniQure by 46.8% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,215,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 706,216 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $38,410,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,987,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after buying an additional 494,726 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

