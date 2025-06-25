Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $220.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.