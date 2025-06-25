Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $460.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.58.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

